How Tom Hamilton Quelled His Anger Over Classic Aerosmith Cowrite

It's easy to see how resentment could fester in a band with such a turbulent history and as many mercurial personalities as Aerosmith. But in a new interview with Guitar World, bassist Tom Hamilton detailed how cooler heads prevailed during the making of one of the group's biggest and most unique hits.

Hamilton reflected on cowriting "Janie's Got a Gun," the evocative murder ballad off 1989's Pump that originated with his nimble bass line. "I brought in a demo of a song idea that had an intro that combined harmonics with a climbing riff on the E string," he said. "I drove home that day feeling pissed that nobody took notice of it! About a month later, Steven [Tyler] came to the studio one day with 'Janie's Got a Gun.' He sat down at a keyboard and played and sang the whole song – finished."

Hamilton continued: "We were all blown away, but I was a little perplexed; his chord progression sounded awfully familiar. It included the bass riff from the thing I had brought in a few weeks before. I fought with my emotions, trying to decide if I should make an issue of it. I decided to be a good soldier and keep my mouth shut. It was a Steven Tyler song, even if it included that piece of my song in the intro."

The good soldier was eventually rewarded for his loyalty. "A couple of months later, I was back in Boston and Steven and Joe [Perry] were still in Vancouver mixing," Hamilton said. "One day, Steven called me out of the blue and said, 'Hey, I'm putting your name on "Janie's Got a Gun."' I was so relieved because I was still sitting on some anger about it! Sometimes things work out nicely."

Watch Aerosmith's 'Janie's Got a Gun' Video

For their toil and cooperation, Aerosmith was rewarded with a No. 4 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, one of the highest peaks of their career — and one of the most enduring songs in their discography. "I'm really proud of all three of those albums," Hamilton said — referring to their trilogy of Bruce Fairbairn-produced records: Permanent Vacation, Pump and Get a Grip — "but especially Pump. We took some big chances but still stuck to making rock records we were proud of."

READ MORE: Top 15 '80s Aerosmith Songs

Tom Hamilton 'Surprised but Not Shocked' About Aerosmith's Retirement From Touring

Unfortunately, not all things work out so nicely in the Aerosmith camp — such as the band's unceremonious retirement from the stage due to Steven Tyler's insurmountable vocal cord injury, which Hamilton is still processing.

"I was surprised but not shocked when I got the news," the bassist said. "When Steven fell [at the final show], he hit his larynx on a railing and fractured it. I still can't believe he finished the show. It's not the first time he's had an injury during a show and powered through it. I know how hard he worked on healing and working on getting ready to go on the road again – but it just wasn't possible."

Hamilton admitted "it was a punch in the gut finding our touring days are over," but he hasn't given up on Aerosmith or his music career at large. "Maybe someday we can do something again, but it won't be a tour," he said. "I've been keeping busy playing in a band we're calling Close Enemies. We've recorded a bunch of killer songs and we're getting closer to deciding how we're going to put it out. Can't wait!"