Todd Rundgren Announces Virtual Tour Tailored for 25 Cities

Todd Rundgren announced a 2021 virtual tour featuring 25 shows designed for different U.S. cities.

The singer-songwriter will stage all dates of the Clearly Human Tour in Chicago, offering the easiest time zone to accommodate 8PM show times throughout. But all the performances will be "localized" — including local landmarks on the video wall and city-specific catering for the band and crew — to create an accurate sense of place.

Single-ticket U.S. purchases will be restricted to those with zip codes in that event's greater metropolitan area. However, U.S. fans can purchase multi-show ticket bundles for any dates. International viewers will also be exempt from geofencing restrictions, allowing them to access single-show tickets.

Rundgren is taking extra safety precautions, given the pandemic, with a licensed COVID compliance officer on staff in Chicago. The band and crew will be tested regularly throughout the tour.

The Clearly Human trek will launch February 14 "in" Buffalo, N.Y. and close March 22 "in" Seattle. Tickets are currently on sale via the livestream company No Cap, but fans who don't live within one of the 25 tour markets will only see the multi-ticket bundle options.

The events will allow viewing options from multiple camera angles, with fans able to join a real-time "virtual audience" by appearing on several rows of video screens. Remote meet-and-greets with the musician will be available at each show.

Rundgren is also offering 19 socially distant in-person tickets per gig. According to the No Cap, attendees will be required to "show proof of a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of the event."

The listing also notes, "In the event that during the tour The City of Chicago limits the number of patrons allowed to attend public gatherings, your ticket price will be promptly refunded; to ease your pain, you will receive a gratis code to watch the show you had selected to attend.”

The tour's name is a reference to his 1989 LP, Nearly Human, which Warner Music plans to reissue on CD and colored vinyl. Rundgren and his 10-piece band will play the full album on the tour, along with highlights from his expansive catalog.

"People are trying to compensate often by doing one big show and trying to get as much audience as possible," Rundgren told Rolling Stone. "While that does unify the audience, it doesn't give the audience that sense of special attention when you come to their town. At the same time, we have to try to figure out ways that as performers, we don't wind up feeling like we're doing a residence at a hotel."

Todd Rundgren Clearly Human 2021 Virtual Tour

Feb. 14 – Buffalo, N.Y.

Feb. 16 – Albany, N.Y.

Feb. 17 – New York City

Feb. 19 – Virginia Beach, Va.

Feb. 20 – Pittsburgh

Feb. 22 – Cleveland

Feb. 23 – Detroit

Feb. 25 – Indianapolis

Feb. 26 – Chicago

Feb. 28 – Madison / Milwaukee, Wis.

March 1 – Minneapolis

March 3 – Kansas City, Mo.

March 4 – St. Louis

March 6 – Nashville

March 7 – Dallas

March 9 – Houston

March 10 – Austin

March 12 – Denver

March 13 – Salt Lake City

March 15 – Phoenix

March 16 – San Diego

March 18 – Los Angeles

March 19 – San Francisco

March 21 – Portland, Ore.

March 22 – Seattle