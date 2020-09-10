Listen to Timothy B. Schmit’s New Single, ‘Cross That Line’

Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit has released a new song, "Cross That Line." He also revealed that he's recording a new album.

"I’ve had this song in my back pocket for almost a year now, and I’m not sure why I’ve waited so long to release it,” Schmit said in a press release. “Then it became clear to me about two weeks ago that now is, indeed, the time. There is nothing else I can say about this piece other than the song speaks for itself.”

Schmit co-produced "Cross That Line" with Jeff Peters. The track includes contributions by guitarist Smokey Hormel (Johnny Cash, Beck), pedal steel session legend Greg Leisz and drummer Herman Matthews. Schmit's three children can be heard as part of the chorus.

According to a press release, the song "addresses the MeToo Movement along with Donald Trump's ego."

You can hear the song below.

It's the second new song from Schmit in the past 12 months. Last November, he released the nearly eight-minute "The Good Fight," which featured Sheryl Crow. It's unknown if "The Good Fight" will be found on the new album, which will be his seventh solo LP and first since 2016's Leap of Faith.

Meanwhile, Eagles are planning the Oct. 16 release Live From the Forum, a collection of 26 classics performed across three shows in Los Angeles in September 2018. It marks their first official recordings with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. The tie-in concert film premiered on ESPN during the Fourth of July weekend. Two tracks from the upcoming album - "Lyin' Eyes" and "Hotel California" - were recently released.