Hear Timothee Chalamet Sing Two Bob Dylan Classics

In less than three weeks, a brand new Bob Dylan biopic titled A Complete Unknown will appear in theaters. Ahead of that, two songs from the film, which stars Timothee Chalamet as Dylan, have been released.

You can listen to Chalamet's versions of "Like a Rolling Stone" and "Girl From the North Country Below."

A Complete Unknown will arrive on Dec. 25. It also features Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro (who can be heard on the version of "Girl From the North Country") as Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and more.

According to reporting by Rolling Stone, Chalamet worked with a vocal coach, guitar teacher, dialect coach, movement coach and a harmonica professional as he prepared for the film.

"He never wanted to take the easy way out,” Chalamet’s guitar teacher, Larry Saltzman, told Rolling Stone. "If I presented something to him like, 'OK, this is the real way, but there's a little bit of a shortcut,' his answer to that was always 'Don’t show me the shortcut.'"

Bob Dylan's Seal of Approval

Dylan himself recently gave a rare public comment about the film, explaining its origins and praising Chalamet for his talent.

"There's a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!)," he posted on social media earlier this month. "Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy's a brilliant actor so I'm sure he's going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film's taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It's a fantastic retelling of events from the early '60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you've seen the movie read the book."

Listen to Timothee Chalamet Sing 'Like a Rolling Stone'

Listen to Timothee Chalamet and Monica Barbaro Sing 'Girl From the North Country'