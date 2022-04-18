GNR’s ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Fuels ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Teaser

Marvel released its first splashy teaser trailer for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, which features a decidedly unheroic Chris Hemsworth coming to terms with his new way of life set to the tune of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine."

You can watch the trailer below.

"These hands were once used for battle," Thor says at the beginning of the 90-second teaser. "Now they're but humble tools for peace. I need to figure out exactly who I am."

Cue the iconic intro guitar riff to GNR's biggest hit, as Thor opens his eyes and greets a new day on the New Asgard. Later in the trailer, he declares point-blank, "My superheroing days are over."

This being a Marvel movie, Thor's declaration will probably ring true for all of five minutes. The trailer also shows the titular hero exercising vigorously to get back in shape following the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which depicted Thor as a beer-bellied (but no less powerful) version of his previously shredded self. Thor is now a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy as well, and Chris Pratt's Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) imparts some wisdom to him: "You ever feel lost? Just look into the eyes of the people that you love."

The Thor: Love and Thunder teaser also shows Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) as the newly appointed ruler of the New Asgard and gives fans a glimpse of Natalie Portman (who played Thor's girlfriend, Jane Foster, in the franchise's first two installments) as Mighty Thor, wielding Thor's hammer herself. Christian Bale will also make his MCU debut as Gorr the God Butcher in the Taika Waititi-directed film, which hits theaters on July 8, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder isn't the only big-budget action/sci-fi epic to incorporate an '80s rock hit into its trailer recently. Last week, the highly anticipated Stranger Things season 4 trailer dropped, featuring Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)."