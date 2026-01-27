Thomas Dolby has announced new tour dates for 2026. The first leg of shows in the U.S. begin in April.

The '80s synth pioneer will once again be accompanied by former David Bowie bassist Gail Ann Dorsey on bass and vocals and also, multi-instrumentalist Andrew Lipke. Dorsey also play an opening set for each concert as well. Tickets for the dates go on sale Friday (Jan. 30) and VIP packages are available at Dolby's official website. You can see complete tour information below.

What Can Fans Expect?

The Iconic '80s: My Personal Recollections trek, as the title suggests, offers a look back at a decade that Dolby himself is very familiar with, but in a very unique fashion. As a press release detailed, "this tour will offer a sneak preview of one of his most ambitious performance undertakings yet set to start in late 2026."

He's been road testing the concept since last fall when he shared the work-in-progress with fans during a short run of performances. We had the chance to see Dolby's Pittsburgh gig with Dorsey and Lipke and it was a riveting combination of the work that he's done over the years with both music and technology.

READ MORE: What is Thomas Dolby Plotting?

During a 2025 interview with The Hustle podcast leading up to those dates, he described his latest show as being a little bit like a real life version of what listeners hear on the popular Song Exploder podcast. "You know, I might take a song and play you the individual parts and explain how I did them [and] how I came up with it," he said. "So [I'm] mixing a little bit of [my] Speed of Sound memoir in with a sort of stripped down personal rendition of the songs."

Where Else Will Thomas Dolby Be Playing?

In addition to the April U.S. concerts, he'll also take the tour overseas to play additional shows. The U.K. leg starts May 15 in Manchester and presently is set to conclude May 27 in Edinburgh.

Thomas Dolby, 2026 Tour Dates

April 14 - Plymouth, MA @ Spire Center

April 15 - New York, NY @ Racket

April 16 - Kingston, NY @ Assembly

April 18 - Lansing, MI @ Grewal Hall

April 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

April 20 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

April 21 - St. Louis, MO @ City Winery

May 15 - Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Ritz

May 16 - Bournemouth, U.K. @ O2 Academy

May 17 - Bristol, U.K. @ O2 Academy

May 20 - Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Institute

May 21 - London, U.K. @ O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

May 24 - Leeds, U.K. @ O2 Academy

May 26 - Edinburgh, U.K. @ The Queen's Hall