The Who Hits Back! Enter for a Chance to See Them Live in Vegas!

The Who Hits Back: Win A Trip To Vegas!

Enter here for a chance to win the ultimate trip for two to Sin City to see The Who live on Saturday, November 5th! Airfare, hotel, tickets and spending money included.

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

The Who Hits Back! Tour Dates 2022

April 22 – Hard Rock @ Hollywood, FL

April 24 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena @ Jacksonville, FL

April 27 – Amalie Arena @ Tampa, FL

April 20 – New Orleans Jazz Festival

May 3 – Moody Center ATX @ Austin, TX

May 2 – American Airlines Center @ Dallas, TX

May 8 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion @ The Woodlands, TX

May 10 – Paycom Center @ Oklahoma City, TX

May 13 – FedEx Forum @ Memphis, TN

May 15 – TQL Stadium @ Cincinnati, OH

May 18 – TD Garden @ Boston, MA

May 20 – Wells Fargo Center @ Philadelphia, PA

May 23 – Capital One Arena @ Washington, D.C.

May 26 – Madison Square Garden @ New York City, NY

May 28 – Bethel Woods Center of the Arts @ Bethel, NY

Oct 2 – Scotiabank Arena @ Toronto, ON

Oct 4 – Little Caesars Arena @ Detroit, MI

Oct 7 – UBS Arena @ Elmont, NY

Oct 9 – Schottenstein Center @ Columbus, OH

Oct 12 – United Center @ Chicago, IL

Oct 14 – Enterprise Center @ St. Louis, MO

Oct 17 – Ball Arena @ Denver, CO

Oct 20 – Moda Center @ Portland, OR

Oct 22 – Climate Pledge Arena @ Seattle, WA

Oct 26 – Golden 1 Center @ Sacramento, CA

Oct 28 – Honda Center @ Anaheim, CA

Nov 1 – Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA

Nov 4 – Dolby Live @ Las Vegas, NV

Nov 5 – Dolby Live @ Las Vegas, NV