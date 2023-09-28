Rolling Stones Release New Song, ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’

The Rolling Stones have released a new song from their upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds.

"Sweet Sounds of Heaven" features Stevie Wonder on keyboards and Lady Gaga on vocals.

Hackney Diamonds, which also includes guest appearances by Paul McCartney and Elton John, will arrive on Oct. 20.

The Swift Making of 'Hackney Diamonds'

According to the band, Hackney Diamonds — the Stones' first album of all original material since 2005 and their first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts — came together quickly in the studio.

"We do like four or five takes. 'OK,' and we move on," Mick Jagger explained to The New York Times earlier this month. "So no one had time to really think, 'Well, was this a good song? Should we be doing this song?' Because I get introspective, you know. Is this song as good as the other one? Is this song like another one I've done? You can figure that out later. Let's keep moving."

Read More: The Best Song From Every Rolling Stones Album

Hackney Diamonds was produced by Andrew Watt, who has also worked with Eddie Vedder, Ozzy Osbourne and Iggy Pop, among many others, over the past few years.

"I wanted it to sound huge," Watt noted. "Because they are larger than life. They're the [expletive] Stones. When you listen to this album you should picture the Stones playing in a stadium, because that's what they are." You can hear "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" below.