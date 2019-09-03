The Rolling Stones ‘Steel Wheels Live’ featuring Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Eric Clapton & John Lee Hooker Available Now

The previously unreleased 1989 concert film Steel Wheels Live – Atlantic City, New Jersey from the Rolling Stones is available now in multiple formats.

Their first tour hitting the US since 1981, Steel Wheels was famously one of the longest and most ambitious setlists - 2 ½ hours deep - for the Rolling Stones. Not only playing their hits, but daring to roll out several new songs from the then-newly released Steel Wheels album. Power-packed renditions of “Terrifying”, “Sad Sad Sad”, “Mixed Emotions”, “Rock and a Hard Place”, and “Can’t Be Seen” sizzle between “Jumping Jack Flash”, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”, and “Gimme Shelter”. This was a statement - the Rolling Stones revisiting their vast body of work while confidently showcasing where they were going and the broad spectrums of music they’ve explored over their career.

A highlight of this particular tour stop was the band being joined by special guests: Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin accompany the Stones for the first-ever live performance of “Salt Of The Earth”, from their 1968 Beggars Banquet album. Eric Clapton brings his slow blues burn to “Little Red Rooster”, and joins the Stones in backing up one of their idols, blues legend John Lee Hooker, on “Boogie Chillen”.

All in all, Steel Wheels Live is a living testament to the Rolling Stones’ incomparable live shows.

Steel Wheels Live will be released as a limited 180gm 4LP coloured vinyl, DVD + 2CD, SD Blu-ray + 2CD and digital formats. Additionally, the set will be released as a special limited 6-disc version, which includes the Atlantic City performance on DVD, SD-Blu-ray, 2CD, a DVD of their Steel Wheels tour performance at the famed Tokyo Dome, as well as Steel Wheels Rare Reels, a CD featuring tracks which didn’t feature on the core tour setlist.