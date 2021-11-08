The Fixx Release First New Song in Nearly a Decade, ‘Wake Up’
New wave pioneers the Fixx have released their first new music in nearly a decade.
The song, titled "Wake Up," can be heard down below.
Inspired by the current chaotic state of the world around them, "Wake Up" is intended as a call to clarity. “It’s more important now to be alert and aware," lead singer Cy Curnin said in a news release. "Life is not a dress rehearsal.”
The Fixx's most recent LP was 2012's Beautiful Friction, their 10th studio album. Now, after a lengthy pandemic-induced hiatus, the band has reconvened for a live tour with the American rock band, Fastball. A complete list of tour dates can be viewed below.
"We've been sitting at home for a year and a half," Curnin added. "At some point, you just have to take whatever precautions you can and get out and and get back to it, you know? I mean, this is what we do."
Keyboardist Rupert Greenwall admitted to some nerves as the Fixx got together again after so long apart. "I was terrified, and it's only come back in recent months," he told NPR last month. "But I'll tell you what, getting in [the] room with these chaps was like the sun came out. It really did."
The Fixx's Fall 2021 Tour
Nov. 5 - Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts
Nov. 6 - Boston, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
Nov. 7 - Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse at FTC
Nov. 9 - Kent, OH @ Kent Stage
Nov. 10 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Concert Hall
Nov. 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Ballroom
Nov. 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theater
Nov. 13 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
Nov. 15 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Nov. 16 - Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
Nov. 18 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Nov. 19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
Nov. 20 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre