The Fixx Release First New Song in Nearly a Decade, ‘Wake Up’

New wave pioneers the Fixx have released their first new music in nearly a decade.

The song, titled "Wake Up," can be heard down below.

Inspired by the current chaotic state of the world around them, "Wake Up" is intended as a call to clarity. “It’s more important now to be alert and aware," lead singer Cy Curnin said in a news release. "Life is not a dress rehearsal.”

The Fixx's most recent LP was 2012's Beautiful Friction, their 10th studio album. Now, after a lengthy pandemic-induced hiatus, the band has reconvened for a live tour with the American rock band, Fastball. A complete list of tour dates can be viewed below.

"We've been sitting at home for a year and a half," Curnin added. "At some point, you just have to take whatever precautions you can and get out and and get back to it, you know? I mean, this is what we do."

Keyboardist Rupert Greenwall admitted to some nerves as the Fixx got together again after so long apart. "I was terrified, and it's only come back in recent months," he told NPR last month. "But I'll tell you what, getting in [the] room with these chaps was like the sun came out. It really did."

The Fixx's Fall 2021 Tour

Nov. 5 - Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts

Nov. 6 - Boston, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

Nov. 7 - Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse at FTC

Nov. 9 - Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

Nov. 10 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Concert Hall

Nov. 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Ballroom

Nov. 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theater

Nov. 13 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

Nov. 15 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Nov. 16 - Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

Nov. 18 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Nov. 19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Nov. 20 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre