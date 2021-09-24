Listen to the Darkness’ ’80s-Influenced New Single ‘Jussy’s Girl’

The Darkness have released another song from their upcoming album, Motorheart, which is due on Nov. 19.

The new single "Jussy's Girl" is described in a statement as "rock 'n’ roll extravagance with huge '80s influenced riffs and an anthemic chorus."

“’Jussy’s Girl’ is a song about unrequited desires of both the flesh and the heart," front man Justin Hawkins said in a press release. "Although one could argue that hearts are made out of the same stuff as flesh. You know what I mean, though. It’s about an unspeakable longing, but sounds like a bloke walking around in his 501s on a sunny day. It’s sad but also carefree. Sonically we were aiming for somewhere between Def Leppard and Billy Ocean. Well, I was. There’s a helicopter in it and an awesome guitar solo. What more could you ask for?”

A new music video featuring the band as silent film stars can be seen below.

“Motorheart rocks harder than anything we’ve done before," Hawkins said earlier this year. "It makes me happy and proud to crank it up and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations. [Guitarist and producer] Dan [Hawkins] did an awesome job on the production. It’ll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, to enjoy.”

The title track from Motorheart was released last month.