The Darkness Set for North American Tour in 2022
The Darkness believe in a thing called touring, and they're going to be doing plenty of it in 2022.
They're hitting the road for a two-month North American trek that commences on March 9 in San Diego and concludes on April 24 in Boston, with support from the Dead Deads. Tickets go on sale on Monday and can be purchased through the band's website.
You can see the full list of tour dates below.
“You there, in the Americas — hear me, and hear me well: The Darkness know your pain, know that you have cried yourselves to sleep every night, bereft of quality English rock music," frontman Justin Hawkins said in a statement. "Well, desist from weeping and pull up your fully grown adult pants — salvation is upon you! ... But what price freedom and eternal life, I hear you ask? To you sir, about thirty bucks (plus local taxes and booking fee). Now get the fuck in!”
The Darkness released their seventh LP, Motorheart, in November. UCR described the album as "hard rock with a decidedly power-pop way of thinking" and declared, "The Darkness' rock 'n' roll sounds like one of the genre's last great hopes, all delivered with a wink, a smile and an armful of killer riffs."
The Darkness, 'Motorheart' 2022 North American Tour
March 9 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
March 10 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
March 12 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
March 13 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
March 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
March 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
March 17 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
March 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
March 20 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
March 22 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
March 23 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
March 25 - Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre
March 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
March 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall
March 29 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
March 30 - Chicago, IL @ Park West
April 1 - Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Nightclub & Concert Venue
April 2 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
April 3 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
April 5 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
April 6 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
April 8 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 9 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
April 10 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre
April 12 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
April 13 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
April 15 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
April 16 - Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
April 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
April 19 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
April 20 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
April 22 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
April 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 24 - Boston, MA @ Royale