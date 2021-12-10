The Darkness Set for North American Tour in 2022

The Darkness believe in a thing called touring, and they're going to be doing plenty of it in 2022.

They're hitting the road for a two-month North American trek that commences on March 9 in San Diego and concludes on April 24 in Boston, with support from the Dead Deads. Tickets go on sale on Monday and can be purchased through the band's website.

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

“You there, in the Americas — hear me, and hear me well: The Darkness know your pain, know that you have cried yourselves to sleep every night, bereft of quality English rock music," frontman Justin Hawkins said in a statement. "Well, desist from weeping and pull up your fully grown adult pants — salvation is upon you! ... But what price freedom and eternal life, I hear you ask? To you sir, about thirty bucks (plus local taxes and booking fee). Now get the fuck in!”

The Darkness released their seventh LP, Motorheart, in November. UCR described the album as "hard rock with a decidedly power-pop way of thinking" and declared, "The Darkness' rock 'n' roll sounds like one of the genre's last great hopes, all delivered with a wink, a smile and an armful of killer riffs."

The Darkness, 'Motorheart' 2022 North American Tour

March 9 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

March 10 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

March 12 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

March 13 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

March 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

March 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

March 17 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

March 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

March 20 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

March 22 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

March 23 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

March 25 - Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre

March 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

March 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall

March 29 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

March 30 - Chicago, IL @ Park West

April 1 - Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Nightclub & Concert Venue

April 2 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

April 3 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

April 5 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

April 6 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

April 8 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 9 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

April 10 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

April 12 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

April 13 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

April 15 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

April 16 - Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

April 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

April 19 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

April 20 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

April 22 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

April 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 24 - Boston, MA @ Royale