U.K. rockers the Darkness will hit the road for a North American tour this spring.

The trek begins April 13 in Edmonton, Canada, and concludes on May 23 with a performance in Chicago. The flamboyant group will perform its entire 2019 LP, Easter Is Cancelled, at each of the shows, followed by a set of popular songs and fan favorites. Several music festivals will also be part of the tour, including stops at Epicenter, Shaky Knees, Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple.

You can see the full list of dates and locations below.

“North America! We come to you again, humble in our mission but resolute in our purpose,” declared frontman Justin Hawkins in a press release. “We canceled Easter and now we are going to cancel your souls -- let’s reboot together in the epiphany that only 150 percent pure adrenaline can bring. You are me, I am you and music is the river that will carry us to our destiny. P.S.: Concert tickets available at extremely reasonable prices from all usual outlets.”

Easter Is Cancelled marked the Darkness’ first concept album. Described as a “mini-rock opera examining the role of the musician in the barbarous culture of the world today,” the LP topped the iTunes Rock Chart upon its release.

"We risked being self-indulgent by writing in the studio," Hawkins admitted during a conversation with UCR when the album came out. "But I think we're quite good at editing ourselves. We did take all of the songs on the ultimate journey they could go on, and then the challenge was stripping it back afterward.”

The Darkness 'Easter Is Cancelled' 2020 North American Tour

April 13 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

April 14 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theater

April 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

April 17 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

April 18 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

April 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

April 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

April 24 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory – North Park

April 25 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

April 28 - Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live

April 29 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

May 1 - Concord, SC @ Epicenter Festival

May 2 - Atlanta, GA @Shaky Knees Festival

May 3 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

May 5 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

May 6 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

May 8 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

May 9 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

May 11 - Boston, MA @ Royale

May 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

May 13 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

May 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

May 16 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

May 17 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

May 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

May 20 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman

May 22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

May 23 - Chicago, IL @ Park West