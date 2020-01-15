Darkness Announce 2020 North American Tour
U.K. rockers the Darkness will hit the road for a North American tour this spring.
The trek begins April 13 in Edmonton, Canada, and concludes on May 23 with a performance in Chicago. The flamboyant group will perform its entire 2019 LP, Easter Is Cancelled, at each of the shows, followed by a set of popular songs and fan favorites. Several music festivals will also be part of the tour, including stops at Epicenter, Shaky Knees, Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple.
You can see the full list of dates and locations below.
“North America! We come to you again, humble in our mission but resolute in our purpose,” declared frontman Justin Hawkins in a press release. “We canceled Easter and now we are going to cancel your souls -- let’s reboot together in the epiphany that only 150 percent pure adrenaline can bring. You are me, I am you and music is the river that will carry us to our destiny. P.S.: Concert tickets available at extremely reasonable prices from all usual outlets.”
Easter Is Cancelled marked the Darkness’ first concept album. Described as a “mini-rock opera examining the role of the musician in the barbarous culture of the world today,” the LP topped the iTunes Rock Chart upon its release.
"We risked being self-indulgent by writing in the studio," Hawkins admitted during a conversation with UCR when the album came out. "But I think we're quite good at editing ourselves. We did take all of the songs on the ultimate journey they could go on, and then the challenge was stripping it back afterward.”
The Darkness 'Easter Is Cancelled' 2020 North American Tour
April 13 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
April 14 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theater
April 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
April 17 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
April 18 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox
April 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
April 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
April 24 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory – North Park
April 25 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
April 28 - Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live
April 29 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
May 1 - Concord, SC @ Epicenter Festival
May 2 - Atlanta, GA @Shaky Knees Festival
May 3 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
May 5 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
May 6 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
May 8 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
May 9 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
May 11 - Boston, MA @ Royale
May 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
May 13 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
May 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
May 16 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
May 17 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
May 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
May 20 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman
May 22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
May 23 - Chicago, IL @ Park West