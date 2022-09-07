The Cult Shares ‘A Cut Inside’ Single and New Album Track Listing

The Cult has released a new song titled "A Cut Inside" and revealed the full track listing for their new album Under the Midnight Sun, which arrives on Oct. 7.

You can listen to the new song and see the full track listing below.

"A Cut Inside" is the second song released from Under the Midnight Sun, following lead single "Give Me Mercy," released in July. The new song combines Billy Duffy's crunchy riffs and soaring guitar leads with Ian Astbury's gravelly vocals and yearning lyrics. "No heathens in heaven / No sweet surrender / Outsiders forever / The ghost of our lives," he sings in the chorus.

The title of Under the Midnight Sun was inspired by an enchanted summer evening Astbury spent in Finland when the Cult played the Provinssirock festival, marveling at the "midnight sun" that does not set all season north of the Arctic Circle. "It's three in the morning, the sun's up and there's all these beautiful people in this halcyon moment," Astbury said in a statement. "People are laying on the grass, making out, drinking, smoking. There were rows of flowers at the front of the stage from the performances earlier that evening. It was an incredible moment."

The singer elaborated on the mystical qualities of music and what he hopes to achieve with Under the Midnight Sun. "At the core of it all, music contains the vibrational frequency of how we once communicated before we could even speak," he said. "Bird songs, animal calls, string theory, quantum physics, psychedelics. The record ultimately is about finding and uniting beauty in those strangely natural moments."

The Cult, 'Under the Midnight Sun' Track Listing

1. "Mirror"

2. "A Cut Inside"

3. "Vendetta X"

4. "Give Me Mercy"

5. "Outer Heaven"

6. "Knife Through Butterfly Heart"

7. "Impermanence"

8. "Under the Midnight Sun"