The Cult’s Billy Duffy Selling ‘Spectacular’ $3.8M Hollywood Home

Billy Duffy, guitarist for the Cult, has placed his Hollywood Hills home on the market for $3.8 million.

Located close to the famous Sunset Strip, the four bedroom, four bathroom property boasts an abundance of amenities.

Described in its official listing as an “architectural gem,” the "spectacular" home’s design has a sleek, modern feel, with tones of gray and white found throughout the property.

Hardwood floors and high-beam ceilings highlight the entertaining spaces, including an expansive foyer, living and dining room. The nearby kitchen offers state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, with large Caesarstone countertops throughout. A media room and office complete the first floor.

The main bedroom is found on the second story, featuring its own sitting room, walk-in closet, fireplace and terrace balcony. The sleekly styled en suite includes a spa tub, shower and double sink vanities.

Take the elevator up to the third floor and you’ll find the home gym. Three other guest bedrooms, including a studio with its own entry, can also be found on the property.

Outside, the home features a tranquil zen garden in the front. A nearby hillside meditation area keeps the positive vibes flowing, while a gorgeously landscaped lawn and patio area provide the perfect place to admire scenic views of the canyon.

Duffy reportedly purchased the house four years ago at a cost of $2.63 million, conducting a heavy amount of remodeling during his ownership.

The guitarist joined the Cult in 1983, teaming with frontman Ian Astbury in what was then called Death Cult. After shortening their name, the group released its debut album Dreamtime in 1984. Their next three LPs would put the Cult on the world's stage, as Love (1985), Electric (1987) and Sonic Temple (1989) each sold millions of copies, while spawning such hits as "She Sells Sanctuary," "Love Removal Machine" and "Fire Woman." The band's most recent studio album, Hidden City, was released in 2016.