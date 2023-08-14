The Cult to Highlight Early Material on Death Cult Fall 2023 Tour
The Cult’s Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy will honor their post-punk roots with a one-off tour this fall under their pre-fame moniker Death Cult.
The brief run will comprise one Los Angeles show on Oct. 23, with support from darkwave group Cold Cave, as well as a dozen shows in the United Kingdom in November. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
Formed by Astbury and Duffy in 1983, Death Cult evolved out of Astbury’s previous band Southern Death Cult. The group released a self-titled EP and the single “Gods Zoo” in 1983 before rechristening itself as the Cult in early 1984.
The upcoming tour will honor all three phases of the band, focusing on Southern Death Cult, Death Cult and the Cult’s first two full-length albums: 1984’s Dreamtime and 1985’s Love, which spawned the breakthrough hit “She Sells Sanctuary.”
Listen to Death Cult's 'Gods Zoo'
Between the Death Cult shows the Cult will tour regularly in support of their latest album, last year’s Under the Midnight Sun. You can see those dates below as well.
Death Cult Fall 2023 Tour
Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
Nov. 6 – Belfast, UK @ Telegraph
Nov. 7 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia
Nov. 9 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry
Nov. 10 – Liverpool, UK @ Guild of Students
Nov. 12 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
Nov. 13 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
Nov. 14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
Nov. 16 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy
Nov. 17 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
Nov. 18 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Nov. 20 – London, UK @ Brixton Electric
Nov. 21 – London, UK @ Brixton Electric
The Cult Fall 2023 Tour
Oct. 5 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 6 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Grand Theatre *
Oct. 8 - Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts – Soreng Theatre *
Oct. 11 - Spokane, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Oct. 12 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House *
Oct. 14 - Shelton, WA @ Little Creek Casino Resort – Skookum Event Center
Oct. 15 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *
Oct. 17 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
Oct. 19 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay *
Oct. 20 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay *
Oct. 21 - Rancho Mirage, CA @ Aqua Caliente Rancho Mirage – The Show
Oct. 26 - Chandler, AZ @ Gila River Hotels & Casino – The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass
Oct. 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl *
Oct. 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl *
* with Cold Cave