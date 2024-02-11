The 10 Strangest Things That Have Been Pressed Into Vinyl Records

What are some of the strangest things that have been pressed into vinyl records?

There's no question that vinyl as a music format has had a surge in popularity over the last few years. As noted by Forbes, Americans bought 49.61 million vinyl records in 2023, which is more than a 14 percent increase from the year prior.

A lot of artists now release multiple variants of their albums, often leading collectors and superfans to purchase more than one of them, especially when it's a limited edition version. So, the vinyl craze doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

But another trend that we've seen even more of recently is artists having weird things pressed into their vinyl. These are often marketed as a special edition and have a higher price, and they tend to sell out really fast.

Pressing objects, substances and dead insects isn't an entirely new concept, but again, it's one that we've definitely seen a lot more of in the last two years since the demand for vinyl — especially collector's editions — has increased so exponentially.

READ MORE: 10 Ridiculously Expensive Vinyl Records

So we rounded up a list of some of the weirdest things that have been pressed into vinyl records, which you can check out below. Alice in Chains, Sleep and Fall Out Boy are among the list, but we didn't limit it just to rock and metal so that you can see how wild some artists take their vinyl.