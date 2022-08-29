‘Terminator 2′ Star’s Bid to Replace Guns N’ Roses on Soundtrack

Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick said he had lobbied for Nine Inch Nails to be featured on the movie’s soundtrack, but explained why Guns N’ Roses appeared instead.

Patrick – who played the T-1000 liquid metal cyborg who took on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 in the 1991 movie – said he had a specific song in mind and a reason for suggesting it to director James Cameron.

“When I was making Terminator 2, I used to work out to ‘Head Like a Hole’ by Nine Inch Nails, because my younger brother, Richard Patrick, was a touring guitarist for them,” the actor told The Guardian in a new interview. “I took it to Jim Cameron and tried to get him to use it for the soundtrack … but he said, ‘No. Arnold prefers Guns N’ Roses,’ who went on to record ‘You Could Be Mine,’ an original song for Terminator 2.”

He noted that "it’s ironic because Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails has won a couple of Oscars for his soundtracks now."

Watch Guns N’ Roses’ ‘You Could Be Mine’ Video

Patrick – who landed the role that was lined up for Billy Idol – discussed his passion for rock music elsewhere in the article. “I vividly remember riding my Stingray bicycle to Kmart in Kettering, Ohio, to buy Hendrix in the West – the live album by Jimi Hendrix – and Master of Reality by Black Sabbath, both in the early ‘70s, with the money I’d made from doing rough carpentry work. I rode home, listened to the one after the other and blew my mind.”

He added that he knew all the lyrics to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run” and the song “pops into my mind on nearly a daily basis,” while naming the Byrds’ “Turn! Turn! Turn!” and Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Wooden Ships” as the best songs to play at a party. He also said he wanted the Allman Brothers Band’s “Midnight Rider” or Springsteen’s “Missing” played at his funeral.