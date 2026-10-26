The Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform a 10-night residency next year at the Beacon Theater in New York City, a venue they've played many times before.

The first show will take place on March 16, followed by seven more shows in March and two in early April. A complete list of these dates can be viewed below.

A presale will launch Oct. 28 and the public sale will begin on Oct. 30. More information on ticketing can be found on the band's website.

Tedeschi Trucks' Long History at the Beacon Theater

The Tedeschi Trucks Band has developed a long-standing tradition of playing annually at the Beacon Theater, following in the footsteps of the Allman Brothers. The latter started things back in 1989 with a four-night run at the Upper West Side venue, which ultimately turned into a whopping 238 shows in total by the time they played their very last concert together on the Beacon's stage.

"Every March they played the Beacon Theatre — we've always had a great time being part of residencies at the Beacon," Susan Tedeschi said to The Aquarian in 2014. "It's such a great venue and it's such a great location. ... We try to make it fun and kind of crazy, sort of like the Allman Brothers did."

Prior to the New York residency, the Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform five shows in Japan next month. Next summer, they'll play another residency at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Beacon Theater, New York, NY, 2027 Dates:

Ma‌rch 16, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26, 27 and 31

April 2 and 3