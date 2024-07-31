Hear Ted Nugent and Son Rocco on New Song ‘Who Shot Trump’

Ted Nugent has released "Who Shot Trump," a new song featuring his son Rocco on vocals.

You can hear the track below.

Rocco, who performs as rocco, moon, is described as a "multi medium expressionist, singer songwriter, emcee, and producer" on his Spotify bio. He has released numerous singles and mixtapes under that name since 2011.

As the elder Nugent adds distorted strumming and solos to the song's laid-back hip-hop groove, "Who Shot Trump" finds rocco sharing his memories of the July 13th attempt on Trump's life. During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, the former President was shot in the ear by 20-year-old kitchen worker Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was himself shot and killed by Secret Service agents immediately afterwards.

Nugent, a longtime vocal Trump supporter, has also been inspired by the former President to get into the crypto game. "After Trump announced America's new priority on digital currency, the Nugent family is evolving with the times," reads a post on Nugent's latest newsletter. You can purchase Nugent's Who Shot Trump coin from Pump.

Hear Ted Nugent and Rocco Moon Perform 'Who Shot Trump'

'Who Shot Trump' Lyrics

Who shot Trump

Cause they fucked up

When they shot Trump

They fucked up There I was, watching Fox

He turned his head and it barely missed

It pierced his ear, this man right here

Clearly touched by the hand of God

Oh my God

Heard a couple shots Y'all shot Trump

Y'all fucked up

When y'all shot Trump

Y'all fucked up

When y'all shot Trump I don't know what you thought it was

But now you got problems when you fuck with us

He's our guy

Here's the reason why

You had your shot but he ain't die

Inside job

I don't care

Y'all just protect that man right there

It's time to fight

Stand your ground

Let them know how freedom sounds Y'all shot Trump

Y'all fucked up

When y'all shot Trump

Y'all fucked up

When y'all shot Trump

We won't tread with you

Unless you fucking with that red, white and blue

USA, we don't play

You want to find out the hard way

Don't tread on us we won't tread on you

Unless you fucking with that red, white and blue

USA, we don't play

You want to find out the hard way? Y'all shot Trump