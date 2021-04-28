Ted Nugent has revealed that he feared for his life during his recent battle with COVID-19.

"Five or six days ago, it was really bad. I didn't think I was gonna make it," the guitarist declared during a live webcast tonight. "I literally couldn't function for about 20 hours... I've never been so scared in all my life."

He described his symptoms as a "six-foot-two, 225-pound headache, like nothing I have ever experienced. I mean, from the tip of my toes to the top of my hair I literally was dizzy and weak and struggled to get up to go to the bathroom."

Nugent then explained that a group of doctors came to his aid, with one even paying for a private plane to take him to a hospital. "They came from around the world, they go, 'Uncle Ted we got the stuff, Uncle Ted don't worry we got you covered, Uncle Ted we're sending a plane and we're taking you to the UT medical center and we got ya, man!' I could literally cry, it was so powerful."

The "Cat Scratch Fever" singer revealed he's now feeling much better. "It's like I'm the fastest hot rod at the drag strip, where all my horsepower and all my torque and my oxygen levels and all my vital signs, that I monitor throughout the day, are all perfecto."

You can see and hear Nugent's comments starting at the 15 minute mark of the video below.

