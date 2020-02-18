Ted Nugent Announces Summer 2020 ‘Best @#%! Tour Ever!’ Dates
Ted Nugent has revealed his 2020 summer tour plans in his usual calm and reserved manner.
"Allrighty all you real gungho soulmusic loving shitkicker soundtrack all American rock and roll rhythm and blues maniacs," Nugent wrote on his Facebook page. "Join [bassist] Greg [Smith], [drummer] Jason [Hartless] and me as we unleash the ultimate sonic bombast beast across America summer 2020!"
The tour is currently set to begin July 24 in Superior, Wis., and wrap up on Aug. 23 in Reading, Penn. However, Nugent promised that more dates will be added to this schedule, as he intends to "flamethrower rock six nights a week [in] July and August."
You can visit his official site for the latest show and ticket information.
Ted Nugent 2020 Best @#%! Tour Ever!
July 24 - Superior, WI @ Bowfest at Mont Du Lac Resort
July 25 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
July 26 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
July 28 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Ampitheater
July 30 - Tulsa, OK @ Skyline Event Center
Aug. 8 - Kansas City, MO @ Star Pavilion
Aug. 12 - Owensboro, KY @ RiverPark Center
Aug. 13 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
Aug. 15 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center Theatre
Aug. 16 - North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre
Aug. 17 - North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre
Aug. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Aug. 20 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak
Aug. 22 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Aug. 23 - Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center