Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert to Be Livestreamed From London

Next month's tribute concert for the late Taylor Hawkins will be livestreamed from London's Wembley Stadium. The 50-year-old drummer died on March 25 while on tour with Foo Fighters in Colombia.

The show, which will take place on Sept. 3, will be broadcast in its entirety on Paramount's streaming and digital platforms, which include Paramount+ (the U.S. only), MTV YouTube channels (globally) and Pluto TV (internationally.) Coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. EDT. Special editions of the concert will also be broadcast later in the day on CBS and MTV. On-demand access will begin on Paramount+ on Sept. 3, followed by Pluto TV and MTV TV VOD on Sept. 5.

In addition to previously announced artists, additional musicians are scheduled to perform at the London concert: Travis Barker, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins, James Gang, John Paul Jones, Brian Johnson, Kesha, Martin Chambers, Josh Freese, Luke Spiller, Lars Ulrich and Taylor Hawkins’ son, Shane.

Also scheduled to appear are Nandi Bushell, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Stewart Copeland, Alain Johannes, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

A few weeks after the London show, a second concert will take place on Sept. 27 in Los Angeles featuring several of the same musicians, plus plenty of new ones. Both events will be supporting the charity organizations Music Support and MusiCares, as chosen by the Hawkins family.

"Taylor's endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created," Hawkins' wife, Alison, posted on social media in June. "In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us."