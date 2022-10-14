Taylor Hawkins’ Final Filmed Interview Appears in Drummers Movie

Taylor Hawkins will be featured in an upcoming documentary. It is the last filmed interview before the Foo Fighters drummer’s death in March.

He's one of several musicians to appear in Let There Be Drums!, which also includes appearances by Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland, Jason Bonham and Chad Smith. It was made by Justin Kreutzmann, son of the Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann.

In the film's new trailer, Hawkins recalls the first time he played a kit, noting, “The second I sat on those drums, it was like a bolt of lightning went through my body, and I’ll never forget that day.”

You can watch the trailer below.

Distributor Greenwich Entertainment said in a statement that Justin Kreutzmann set out “to talk to the world’s most influential drummers in hopes of better understanding his father and the instrument that defined his life.” The director explained the film “examines the essential role drumming plays in great bands and how music passes from generation to generation.”

“The idea … started Christmas Day, 1977, when I was given a Super 8 film camera," he said. "The first home movies I filmed were of my dad onstage at Winterland in San Francisco. They were shot from my perspective, sitting right behind him on the drum riser so he could keep an eye on me during the Grateful Dead’s performances. Drums, and the drummers that play them, have been a major component of my entire life.”

Let There Be Drums also includes archival footage of Starr and John Bonham. It’s set for a limited theater launch on Oct. 28 and arrives on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV the same day.