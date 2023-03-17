Hear Rapper T-Pain Cover ‘War Pigs’ and Don’t Stop Believin”

Rapper T-Pain has released cover versions of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" and Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'."

You can hear the auto-tune pioneer's versions of both songs below.

They are taken from his newly released covers album Top of the Covers. "Each one of these songs means something to me and helped me fall in love with music at different points in my life," T-Pain wrote on Instagram. "I’m releasing this cover album from the view of what I hear when I listen to each song."

Best known for his 2007 single "Buy You a Drank (Shawty Snappin')," T-Pain won The Masked Singer in 2019 partially on the strength of his version of Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now."

In a February statement announcing Top of the Covers, T-Pain revealed he had been working on the album ever since appearing on The Masked Singer. "It got put on hold for a bit, but now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment; and this is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time," he explained. "These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album, and that is what I think is cool about it.”

Hear T-Pain Cover Black Sabbath's 'War Pigs'

Hear T-Pain Cover Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin''

T-Pain, 'On Top of the Covers' Track Listing

1. “A Change Is Gonna Come” (Sam Cooke)

2. “Don’t Stop Believin’” (Journey)

3. “Sharing the Night Together” (Dr. Hook)

4. “Stay With Me” (Sam Smith)

5. “Tennessee Whiskey” (Chris Stapleton)

6. “That’s Life” feat. NandoSTL (Frank Sinatra)

7. “War Pigs” (Black Sabbath)