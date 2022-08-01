‘Have You Got It Yet?’ The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd in Theaters Nationally!

“Have You Got It Yet?” The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd is hitting theaters around the US in August. To find a local showing & order tickets, visit sydbarrettfilm.com.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Roddy Bogawa (Taken By Storm: The Art of Storm Thorgerson and Hipgnosis) and the late, acclaimed designer Storm Thorgerson (Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Paul McCartney, Black Sabbath.)

“It’s as comprehensive and coherent an account of Barrett’s counterculture tragedy as one could hope for” – The New York Times (Critic’s Pick)

“The definitive documentary on early Pink Floyd” – Variety

Featuring interviews with David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Roger Waters, original band managers Peter Jenner and Andrew King, as well as The Who’s Pete Townshend and Blur’s Graham Coxon among others.

Syd and Pink Floyd crystallized a cultural moment where anything seemed possible but where that freedom could come with a cost. Was Syd just another drug casualty? Did he suffer from an undiagnosed mental condition? Or did he dislike the attention and fame as the fun turned to work? While there are no clear answers, there is the feeling by all those around Syd that something went terribly wrong. Have You Got it Yet? is a chronicle and a mosaic of Barrett’s creative and destructive impulses, his captivating presence and absence - a portrait of the complex puzzle that was his life.

