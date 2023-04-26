Watch a Trailer for New Syd Barrett Film, ‘Have You Got It Yet?’

A new film about Pink Floyd's Syd Barrett, titled Have You Got It Yet?, is set to arrive this year.

The film will make its debut in U.K. theaters on May 15, followed by the U.S. and Canada in late June. Directed by Roddy Bogawa and the late album cover designer Storm Thorgerson, who worked with the band on several LPs, the documentary unpacks the legacy of Barrett and his storied role in Pink Floyd.

Production of Have You Got It Yet?, which is being released via Mercury Studios, was taken over by Bogawa following the 2013 death of Thorgerson. The film includes interviews with surviving band members David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Roger Waters, as well as contributions from original Pink Floyd managers Peter Jenner and Andrew King. Pete Townshend and Blur guitarist Graham Coxon are also interviewed.

You can watch a trailer for the film down below.

"Would anyone care about the story of Syd Barrett if Pink Floyd hadn’t become one of the biggest bands of all time? Would Pink Floyd have existed without Syd?" Bogawa said in a press release. "I miss Storm probably in the same way as many of those in our film miss Syd, a friend who they dearly loved and shared fond memories and adventures – Syd just happened to become one of the most famous cult icons in music."

"The music of Pink Floyd bears witness to Syd Barrett's exceptional talent and inner turmoil," producer Orian Williams added. "Their unconventional approach and ground-breaking sound expanded the horizons of music. Friends, family, bandmates and admirers shed light on all aspects of Syd's enigmatic life in our film."