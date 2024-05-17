Styx Keeps It in the Family With New Bassist

Styx has confirmed Terry Gowan as their replacement for former bassist Ricky Phillips, who announced his departure in March.

Terry – who’d been standing in at live shows since the spring – is the younger brother of Styx keyboardist and singer Lawrence, while drummer Todd Sucherman previously worked with the siblings in Lawrence’s band Gowan.

“It is an honor and somewhere beyond a dream come true to be joining JY, Tommy, Chuck, Will, and my brother Lawrence – and to be reacquainted with decade-long Gowan bandmate Todd,” Terry said in a statement. “Here’s to many years ahead on the Styx adventure!”

READ MORE: James Young on Styx in the Rock Hall: 'I'm Not Holding My Breath'

His brother added: “Terry played on four of my six solo Gowan albums. He’s on records that include some of the world’s most renowned musicians – Tony Levin, Jerry Marotta, Jon Anderson and Alex Lifeson – as well as touring with Gowan from 1985 to 1990 and again from 2010 to this year. It’s really great to have him aboard!”

In an exclusive chat with UCR, guitarist Tommy Shaw revealed that the split with Phillips, a veteran of 20 years, had been a difficult experience. “It still aches,” he admitted.

“We’ve been friends for so many years and traveled the world together. It was a mutual decision… but I hope we never have to go through that again. We love Ricky so much… but it just became something that wasn’t working for him.”

Shaw said they’d wondered how to move forward for some time before Sucherman suggested Gowan. “After a while Todd said, ‘We really should see Terence… he’s a great musician, a great singer, he’s a multi-instrumental player. We know his voice will blend.’

Tommy Shaw Says New Styx Bassist ‘Fits Right In’

Shaw continued: “We gave him a try and it’s been a real blessing… Terence is not a flubber – he’s rock solid. We arrange our vocals like it’s a choral group and Terence fits right in. He loves Such’s style and he mixes his own style with that.

“It’s so nice to be able to carry on what we’ve always loved about Styx… our music really lends itself to being full-ranged.”

The band commence a run of five shows in Canada tonight (May 17) before hitting the road with Foreigner on their Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour, which kicks off on June 11.