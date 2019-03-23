Streaming Films from Eagle Rock Entertainment

Fear not, homebound fans - Eagle Rock Entertainment has you covered.

Eagle Rock Entertainment’s vast library of concert films and music documentaries are available via Netflix, Amazon Prime, Amazon Direct, Apple TV, Qello, Nugs, and a variety of other streaming services.

Historic concert films such as The Doors’ Live At The Hollywood Bowl, Black Sabbath’s The End and Motley Crue’s The End: Live In Los Angeles have been captured in the utmost audio and visual quality, placing the viewer right in the front row. Queen fans have a variety to choose from, including Rock Montreal, A Night At The Odeon, Live At Wembley, and Live At The Rainbow ‘74. There’s something for everyone, from Slash Living The Dream Tour featuring Miles Kennedy and the Conspirators and The Moody Blues’ Days Of Future Passed to Journey’s Live In Manila and Def Leppard’s And There Will Be A Next Time...Live From Detroit.

Additionally, there are a wealth of documentaries available, such as The Rolling Stones’ Olé Olé Olé!: A Trip Across Latin America -- a travelogue of the band’s 2016 Latin America tour, which culminated in a historic concert in Havana, Cuba. Recent releases include the critically acclaimed Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool and ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, which each give an in-depth, introspective look at the lives behind the legends.

Of course, album aficionados should take a deep dive into Eagle’s heralded Classic Albums series, which unveil the creative process behind some of music’s most celebrated recordings. Groundbreaking titles from The Doors, The Beach Boys, Nirvana, The Grateful Dead, Rush, Peter Gabriel, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Black Sabbath, and Judas Priest are all explored, via interviews with artists, producers, and key figures and behind-the-boards dissections of some of music’s most treasured songs.