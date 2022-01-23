The Rolling Stones Celebrate 50 years with Special Guests on ‘GRRR Live!’

On February 10, The Rolling Stones will release GRRR Live!, recorded during their 50 & Counting Tour.

On December 15, 2012, the band took the stage at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center for the final of four shows in the New York area. Featuring guest appearances by The Black Keys ("Who Do You Love?"), Gary Clark Jr & John Mayer ("Going Down"), Lady Gaga ("Gimme Shelter"), Mick Taylor ("Midnight Rambler") and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen ("Tumbling Dice"), the concert proved to be one of the most memorable shows in the band’s history.

The show will be released on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, 3LP, 2CD and digital formats, and can be pre-ordered here.

Since its original airing on pay-per-view in 2012, this show has not been available to fans until now. The concert has been re-edited and the audio has been remixed. Three songs from the December 13 show (also in Newark) will be available as bonus features on the DVD and Blu-ray: "Respectable" (with John Mayer), "Around And Around," and "Gimme Shelter."

In addition to the home video release, fans can get a sneak preview of the whole show in a special livestream on February 2. Hosted via interactive video company Kiswe, the streaming event will allow fans to watch the show while interacting with fellow Stones fans. For more information & ticketing info about this special livestream, please visit RollingStonesNewark.com.

To preorder GRRR Live!, visit https://therollingstones.lnk.to/GRRRLive.