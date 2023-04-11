Sting Announces My Songs 2023 North American Tour Dates

Sting is bringing his My Songs World Tour to North America later this year, performing roughly a dozen U.S. and Canadian dates throughout September and October.

The trek will begin on Sept. 1 in Vienna, Va., and conclude on Oct. 12 in Rogers, Ark. Sting's son, Joe Sumner, will open the shows.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can find more information on Sting's website and see the full list of dates below.

Sting previously took his My Songs World Tour to the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. The set list features his biggest hits from his tenure in the Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to hear cuts such as "Fields of Gold," "Shape of My Heart," "Roxanne," "Englishman in New York," "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne," "Message in a Bottle," "Demolition Man" and more.

Sting, My Songs 2023 North American Tour

Sept. 1 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

Sept. 2 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

Sept. 3 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sept. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 2 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Oct. 4 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP