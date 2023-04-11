Sting Announces My Songs 2023 North American Tour Dates
Sting is bringing his My Songs World Tour to North America later this year, performing roughly a dozen U.S. and Canadian dates throughout September and October.
The trek will begin on Sept. 1 in Vienna, Va., and conclude on Oct. 12 in Rogers, Ark. Sting's son, Joe Sumner, will open the shows.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can find more information on Sting's website and see the full list of dates below.
Sting previously took his My Songs World Tour to the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. The set list features his biggest hits from his tenure in the Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to hear cuts such as "Fields of Gold," "Shape of My Heart," "Roxanne," "Englishman in New York," "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne," "Message in a Bottle," "Demolition Man" and more.
Sting, My Songs 2023 North American Tour
Sept. 1 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
Sept. 2 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
Sept. 3 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sept. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 2 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
Oct. 4 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP