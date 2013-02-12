Sting – 2013 Must-See Rock Concerts
Who: Sting
What: 2013 'Back to Bass' Tour
When: May 30 - July 12
Why: Sting first embarked on the Back to Bass Tour in 2011 in an effort to get away from the orchestral productions he'd been doing, and get back to fronting a rock band playing bass. He's evidently still enjoying that approach, as he repeated it last year and is doing it again this year. His 2013 dates are being advertised as a greatest hits show.
Sting 2013 'Back to Bass' Tour Dates:
5/30 — Kelowna, British Columbia
5/31 — Victoria, British Columbia
6/2 — San Francisco, Calif.
6/3 — Santa Barbara, Calif.
6/5 — Denver, Colo.
6/7 — Chicago, Ill.
6/8 — Chicago, Ill.
6/12 — Baltimore, Md.
6/14 — Atlantic City, N.J.
6/15 — Atlantic City, N.J.
6/17 — Kitchener, Ontario
6/18 — Kingston, Ontario
6/20 — Bangor, Maine
6/21 — Boston, Mass.
6/22 — Uncasville, Ct.
6/24 — Summerside, Prince Edward Island
6/26 — St. John’s, Newfoundland
6/29 — Oswiecim, Poland
7/1 — Cork, Ireland
7/6 — Arras, France
7/10 — Mainz, Germany
7/12 – -Stavern, Norway