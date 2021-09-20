Stewart Copeland and Adrian Belew’s Gizmodrome Announce Live LP

Gizmodrome, the all-star band made up of Stewart Copeland, Mark King, Vittorio Cosma and Adrian Belew, has announced a new live album, Gizmodrome Live, due out Nov. 19.

The super group -- whose members have been involved in such vaunted acts as the Police, Level 42, King Crimson, David Bowie, Frank Zappa and Talking Heads -- debuted with a self-titled album in 2017.

The group evolved organically, jamming together in Milan and working out a few song ideas. "We really dug playing together and we were having a great time," Belew admitted to UCR at the time. "We took those songs, kinda twisted them a little bit, had some fun with them, and midway through the process, we realized this is a band. It's got to be a band — we've got to play this for the rest of the world."

Recorded during stops in Florence, Rome, Tokyo, Osaka, Aschaffenburg and London, Gizmodrome Live captures the band’s dynamic live show. Described as a “one-of-a-kind high voltage combination,” the quartet delivers a set list made up material from their debut album, as well as a selection of songs from the Police and King Crimson.

Gizmodrome Live will be released on vinyl, CD and digital. The album is available for pre-order now. Full track list can be found below.

earMUSIC

Gizmodrome, ‘Gizmodrome Live’ Track List

1. “Amaka Pipa”

2. “Zombies in the Mall”

3. “Stay Ready”

4. “Miss Gradenko”

5. “Summer’s Coming”

6. “Sweet Angels”

7. “Elephant Talk”

8. “Does Everyone Stare”

9. “Man on the Mountain”

10. “Excesses”

11. “Ride Your Life”

12. “I Know Too Much”

13. “Darkness”

14. “Zubatta Cheve”

15. “Young Lions”

16. “Strange Things Happen”

17. “Don’t Box Me In”

18. “Spin This”

19. “Thela Hun Ginjeet”

20. “Bombs Away”

21. “Don’t Box Me In” [Bonus track on digital release feat. vocalist Manuel Agnelli]