Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks has announced tour dates for 2023.

The singer's first solo show of the year is scheduled to take place on March 15 in Seattle. She'll then perform in several major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta and Chicago, plus a Canadian stop in Toronto.

Before that March 15 date, Nicks will perform her first joint concert with Billy Joel on March 10 in Inglewood, Calif. The two artists are slated to perform nine shows together throughout 2023. (Nicks' new tour will run alongside these dates.)

You can see a complete list of show dates below.

Tickets for all Nicks' solo shows will go on sale on Jan. 27, with more information available on her website. Tickets for the concerts with Joel are available now.

Nicks' most recent releases include a cover of Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth" and a collaboration with Dave Stewart called "Face to Face," which was written in support of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's Global United 24 project.

The singer is also one of several legends who will appear on Dolly Parton's upcoming rock album, which also features appearances by Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steven Tyler and others. Earlier this month, Nicks wished Parton a Happy Birthday on Twitter, calling her "my new friend."

Stevie Nicks 2023 Tour

March 10 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *

March 15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 18 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

March 23 — San Fransico, CA @ Chase Center

March 26 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

March 30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

April 2 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

April 5 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

April 8 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *

May 12 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

May 16 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

May 19 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *

May 22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 25 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

June 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *

June 20 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 23 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 27 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 5 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium *

Aug. 19 — Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium *

Sept. 23 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *

Oct. 7 — Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium *

Nov. 10 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium *

* With Billy Joel