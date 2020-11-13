Listen to Steve Perry’s New Acoustic Version of ‘Most of All’

Steve Perry has unveiled a stripped-down version of "Most of All," the first single from his upcoming album, Traces (Alternative Versions and Sketches).

Like the rest of tracks on this new LP, "Most of All" was originally released on 2018's Traces. The former Journey frontman is revisiting that material on Traces (Alternative Versions and Sketches), offering more intimate acoustic renditions.

"When writing these songs, the original inspiration is always my first compass – where the songs should go," Perry says in an official statement. "Alternate Versions and Sketches is exactly that, and I’m very excited to have you hear the original seeds of these songs."

You can watch a performance video for the new radio mix of "Most of All" below.

"I cut the vinyl in Abbey Road," Perry earlier told Rolling Stone. "I’m really pleased with the sonics, and I’m really pleased with the simplicity of the song and the lyric and the chords, which is basically what it’s stripped down to."

Traces marked Perry's first solo LP in 24 years, following 1994's For the Love of Strange Medicine. His final record with Journey, Trial By Fire, dates back to 1996. After that, he remained largely out of the spotlight for many years. Then Perry was inspired to revitalize his career following the 2012 death of girlfriend Kellie Nash.

Traces (Alternative Versions and Sketches) will be released Dec. 4 and is available for pre-order now.

