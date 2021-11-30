Steve Hackett Announces 2022 North American Tour Dates

Steve Hackett expanded his ongoing world tour with a new round of North American dates for 2022.

The U.S. and Canada leg of his Genesis Revisited: Seconds Out + More Tour — featuring both new and rescheduled dates — now launches March 26 in Oakville, Ontario, and wraps May 19 in Seattle. Full information is available at Hackett's website.

The trek, currently underway in Europe, finds the former Genesis guitarist playing the group’s 1977 double-LP Seconds Out in full, along with other Genesis classics and highlights from his latest solo album, Surrender of Silence.

“I'm thrilled to bring Seconds Out back to life, featuring Genesis material at its most exciting and virtuosic,” Hackett said in a statement. “This time with all numbers played in full plus additional surprises!”

Seconds Out marked the end of an era for Genesis, becoming Hackett’s final album with the band. The project documented their 1977 tour (and one highlight from the previous year), sampling material from the guitarist’s entire time in the band.

Hackett’s 2022 tour will feature keyboardist Roger King, bassist Jonas Reingold, singer Nad Sylvan, woodwind player Rob Townsend and drummer Craig Blundell.

Steve Hackett 2022 North American Tour Dates

March 26 - Oakville, Ontario @ Oakville Centre for Performing Arts

March 27 - Oakville, Ontario @ Oakville Centre for Performing Arts

March 29 - Quebec City @ Grand Theatre de Quebec

March 31 - Montreal @ Wilfrid Pelletier

April 2 - Boston @ Wilbur Theater

April 3 - New York City @ Beacon Theatre

April 4 - Ridgefield, Ct. @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 6 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Whitaker Center

April 7 - Collingswood, N.J. @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

April 8 - Collingswood, N.J. @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

April 9 - Collingswood, N.J. @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

April 10 - Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre "The Egg"

April 13 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

April 14 - Durham, N.C. @ Carolina Theatre

April 16 - Atlanta @ Variety Playhouse

April 19 - Ponte Vedra, Fla. @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

April 20 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live

April 22 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

April 23 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Parker Playhouse

April 26 - St Louis @ River City Casino

April 27 - Carmel, Ind. @ Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts

April 28 - Cincinnati @Taft Theatre

April 30 - Greensburg, Pa. @ The Palace Theatre

May 1 - Akron, Ohio @ Goodyear Theater

May 3 - Detroit @ The Fillmore Detroit

May 4 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

May 5 - Chicago @ Copernicus Center

May 7 - Minneapolis @ Pantages Theatre

May 10 - Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater

May 12 - Phoenix @ Celebrity Theatre

May 14 - Los Angeles @ Orpheum Theatre

May 15 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

May 16 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Crest Theatre

May 18 - Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall

May 19 - Seattle @ The Moore Theatre