Steve Hackett Announces 2022 North American Tour Dates
Steve Hackett expanded his ongoing world tour with a new round of North American dates for 2022.
The U.S. and Canada leg of his Genesis Revisited: Seconds Out + More Tour — featuring both new and rescheduled dates — now launches March 26 in Oakville, Ontario, and wraps May 19 in Seattle. Full information is available at Hackett's website.
The trek, currently underway in Europe, finds the former Genesis guitarist playing the group’s 1977 double-LP Seconds Out in full, along with other Genesis classics and highlights from his latest solo album, Surrender of Silence.
“I'm thrilled to bring Seconds Out back to life, featuring Genesis material at its most exciting and virtuosic,” Hackett said in a statement. “This time with all numbers played in full plus additional surprises!”
Seconds Out marked the end of an era for Genesis, becoming Hackett’s final album with the band. The project documented their 1977 tour (and one highlight from the previous year), sampling material from the guitarist’s entire time in the band.
Hackett’s 2022 tour will feature keyboardist Roger King, bassist Jonas Reingold, singer Nad Sylvan, woodwind player Rob Townsend and drummer Craig Blundell.
Steve Hackett 2022 North American Tour Dates
March 26 - Oakville, Ontario @ Oakville Centre for Performing Arts
March 27 - Oakville, Ontario @ Oakville Centre for Performing Arts
March 29 - Quebec City @ Grand Theatre de Quebec
March 31 - Montreal @ Wilfrid Pelletier
April 2 - Boston @ Wilbur Theater
April 3 - New York City @ Beacon Theatre
April 4 - Ridgefield, Ct. @ Ridgefield Playhouse
April 6 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Whitaker Center
April 7 - Collingswood, N.J. @ Scottish Rite Auditorium
April 8 - Collingswood, N.J. @ Scottish Rite Auditorium
April 9 - Collingswood, N.J. @ Scottish Rite Auditorium
April 10 - Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre "The Egg"
April 13 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre
April 14 - Durham, N.C. @ Carolina Theatre
April 16 - Atlanta @ Variety Playhouse
April 19 - Ponte Vedra, Fla. @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
April 20 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live
April 22 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
April 23 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Parker Playhouse
April 26 - St Louis @ River City Casino
April 27 - Carmel, Ind. @ Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts
April 28 - Cincinnati @Taft Theatre
April 30 - Greensburg, Pa. @ The Palace Theatre
May 1 - Akron, Ohio @ Goodyear Theater
May 3 - Detroit @ The Fillmore Detroit
May 4 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live
May 5 - Chicago @ Copernicus Center
May 7 - Minneapolis @ Pantages Theatre
May 10 - Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater
May 12 - Phoenix @ Celebrity Theatre
May 14 - Los Angeles @ Orpheum Theatre
May 15 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater
May 16 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Crest Theatre
May 18 - Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall
May 19 - Seattle @ The Moore Theatre