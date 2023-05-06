Listen to Slash, Dolly Parton on Chris Janson’s Song ’21 Forever’

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash can be heard playing on country rock star Chris Janson's new single, "21 Forever," alongside a guest vocalist appearance by Dolly Parton.

The track, available below, is taken from Janson's upcoming album The Outlaw Side of Me, which arrives on June 16.

Parton delivers a verse that helps the narrator deal with the challenge of facing maturity, before Slash adds an emotional solo later on that moves the mood into territory very similar to the 1992 GnR classic "November Rain."

While Axl Rose and company have released a handful of singles since their 2016 reunion, a full album remains somewhere in the distance. In October, Slash said: "I want to go in and cut a whole brand new record at some point, probably sooner than later. But other than that, we have stuff [that's still] got to come out. So that's gonna be coming out piecemeal over the next...few months or something like that." He added: "We have one more tour left to do next summer, and then that'll free us up to be able to go in and work on a new record."

Meanwhile, Parton is yet to announce full details of her upcoming album, Rock Star, which she started developing after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. "I've never thought of myself as being rock 'n' roll in any sense of the word," she said when her nomination was announced. "I'm not expecting that I'll get in. But if I do, I'll...have to put out a great rock 'n' roll album – which I've wanted to do for years." She added: "[T]his may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that."

Listen to Chris Janson's '21 Forever' Featuring Slash and Dolly Parton