Lynyrd Skynyrd Rocks Knebworth in Famed 1976 Concert

On August 21, 1976, Lynyrd Skynyrd took the stage at Knebworth Park in England as part of a daylong festival that also included among others Todd Rundgren’s Utopia, 10cc and headliners the Rolling Stones. With Ronnie Van Zant’s legendary vocals and their famed triple guitar attack featuring Gary Rossington, Allen Collins and Steve Gaines, Lynyrd Skynyrd delivered an electric performance in front of a crowd estimated between 150,000 and 200,000, which has gone down as one of the band’s greatest performances.

The entire performance from that day is presented on the new release Lynyrd Skynyrd Live At Knebworth ‘76. Lynyrd Skynyrd roll through a set featuring such classics as “Free Bird”, “Sweet Home Alabama”, “Workin’ For MCA” & other fan favorites. Live At Knebworth ‘76 is available on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, limited edition DVD+2LP & digital video.

The Blu-ray also contains the feature-length documentary If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd.