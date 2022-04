The Eagles have added one final show to their 2022 Hotel California tour.

On May 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill, will play every track from their landmark 1976 album in order, and then perform an extended "greatest hits" set.

Don't miss your last chance to see this amazing concert this year. Get your tickets now!