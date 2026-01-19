In September of 2023, the Sphere officially opened in Las Vegas. The 20,000-seat, $2.3 billion venue is as grand as they come with 4D effects, a huge wraparound LED screen and top-level audio.

Now, there are possible plans for a second state-of-the-art facility to be built at National Harbor, Maryland, located approximately 15 minutes outside Washington, D.C.

According to a press release, this Sphere would be considerably smaller with a capacity of 6,000 seats, but like the Vegas venue, it too would have an exterior LED screen, plus a 16K resolution interior LED screen, 4D technology and Immersive Sound.

"Our focus has always been on creating a global network of Spheres across forward-looking cities," James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Sphere Entertainment, said in a statement. "Sphere is a new experiential medium. With a commitment to bringing innovative opportunities to residents and visitors, Governor Moore, County Executive Braveboy, the State of Maryland and Prince George’s County recognize the potential for a Sphere at National Harbor to elevate and advance immersive experiences across the area."

The Sphere National Harbor would "utilize a combination of public and private funding, including approximately $200 million in state, local, and private incentives." Roughly 2,500 jobs would be created during the construction phase, followed by 4,750 jobs once the space became fully operational. In terms of economic impact, it's expected to bring in over $1 billion annually.

"Maryland has a long history of providing world-class entertainment and we could not be more excited to work with Sphere Entertainment to bring this cutting-edge project to life," said Maryland Governor Wes Moore. "This will be one of the largest economic development projects in Prince George's County history – proving once again our state is the best place in the country to bring dreams to life. We're excited for what this means for our people, and how it will showcase the best of what Maryland has to offer to everyone who visits."

What About Other Spheres?

This is not the first time plans have been proposed for another Sphere. Sphere Entertainment Co., which owns the Las Vegas Sphere, has previously shared goals for building similar venues around the world.

In November of 2023, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan formally denied planning permission for a Sphere to be built in East London, mainly because of concerns of light pollution. Other possible building plans in South Korea have stalled. Then in October of 2024, it was announced that a Sphere would be built in Abu Dhabi, similar in size to the Las Vegas location, though an exact timeline for completion and opening has not been made available.

As the aforementioned press release notes, plans for Sphere National Harbor have not been acted on yet: "Any construction, development, financing and operation of a Sphere venue at National Harbor is contingent upon, among other things, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, as well as receipt of certain governmental incentives and approvals from Prince George’s County and the State of Maryland."