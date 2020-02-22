Scorpions Postpone Show Due to Klaus Meine’s Kidney Stones

The Scorpions' concert in Sydney, Australia, scheduled for tonight (Feb. 22) has been postponed because lead singer Klaus Meine was stricken with kidney stones.

Meine's condition was first described by promoters Live Nation Australia as a "medical emergency within the Scorpions tour party," but the singer went into details in a message posted to social media.

"Dear fans, the good news first, " he wrote. "We had a fantastic show in Melbourne Wednesday night at the Rod Laver Arena. Loved every minute of it. It just feels soooo good to be back in Australia !!!! The bad news is, I have had kidney stone surgery in a Melbourne Hospital. It was a very painful attack. In the hospital they removed the stone, and put in a stent. Can you imagine how I feel right now ??? So sorry Sydney. Do we have to cancel again ??? It looks like it, but we are hoping to re-schedule for next weekday to be announced."

"Dr. Katz and his team are taking very good care of me," he continued. "I’m in the best hands, but i doubt i’ll be back on my feet until early next week. With lots of Love with a Heavy Heart from Melbourne .... Klaus."

Live Nation Australia added that tickets for the date at the Qudos Bank Arena, which includes an opening set by Whitesnake, will be honored at the make-up date. The Scorpions' next concert is scheduled for this Monday, Feb. 24, in Brisbane, Australia. It is unknown as of press time whether that show will go on.

Scorpions will return to North America when their Sin City Nights residency begins at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas begins on July 4.