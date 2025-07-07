Watch Scorpions at 60th Anniversary Homecoming Show

Scorpions returned to their hometown of Hanover, Germany, to mark their 60th anniversary on July 5, with help from Judas Priest, Alice Cooper and others.

While many fans described the headline act’s 18-song set as exciting and definitive, others were disappointed that it didn’t include any rarities, and that no special guests appeared. Some had hoped that former guitarist Uli Jon Roth and fellow German rocker Doro Pesch would take part.

"Enjoyed every minute of it,” on attendee wrote, “but to be honest I expected more than just another date on the tour. … I expected a different set list, with some deep cuts, and maybe some special appearances (at least Uli).”

Vocalist Klaus Meine – whose health recently forced the cancellation of some shows – came in from some caring criticism too. “Klaus is showing his age,” a fan wrote of the 76-year-old. ”But he still does his best to perform for his fans. I think it was my last concert with the Scorpions. After the tour it’ll probably be over, forever. It’s a shame, but quit while things are going well.”

Videos and the three main set lists can be seen below.

Scorpions had previously announced that their show will be released as an album named Coming Home Live in November, “for the 45,000 fans who get to experience this historical moment in person, and for the fans all over the world who want to celebrate… and relive memories from the last six decades.”

“Coming home to Hanover was a very special moment in our long history,” the band said via social media after the show. “You… gave us a great gift. This day will always be unforgettable to us.”

Watch Scorpions Perform ‘Send Me an Angel’

Watch Scorpions Perform ‘Wind of Change’

Watch Scorpions Perform ‘Rock You Like a Hurricane’

Scorpions Hanover, Germany Heinz von Heiden Arena July 5 Set List

1. “Coming Home”

2. “Gas in the Tank”

3. “Make It Real”

4. “The Zoo”

5. “Coast to Coast”

6. Medley – “Top of the Bill,” “Steamrock Fever,” “Speedy’s Coming, “Catch Your Train”

7. “Bad Boys Running Wild”

8. “Delicate Dance”

9. “Send Me an Angel”

10. “Wind of Change”

11. “Loving You Sunday Morning”

12. “I’m Leaving You”

13. “New Vision”

14. “Tease Me Please Me”

15. “Big City Nights”

16. “Still Loving You”

17. “Blackout”

18. “Rock You Like a Hurricane”

Watch Judas Priest Perform ‘Hell Patrol’

Judas Priest Hanover, Germany Heinz von Heiden Arena July 5 Set List

1. “All Guns Blazing”

2. “Hell Patrol

3. “You've Got Another Thing Comin’”

4. “Freewheel Burning”

5. “Breaking the Law”

6. “A Touch of Evil”

7. “Night Crawler”

8. “Solar Angels”

9. “Gates of Hell”

10. “Between the Hammer and the Anvil”

11. “Painkiller”

12. “Hell Bent for Leather”

13. “Living After Midnight”

Watch Alice Cooper Perform ‘Poison’

Watch Alice Cooper Perform ‘School’s Out’

Alice Cooper Hanover, Germany Heinz von Heiden Arena July 5 Set List

1. “Lock Me Up”

2. “Welcome to the Show”

3. “No More Mr. Nice Guy”

4. “I’m Eighteen”

5. “Under My Wheels”

6. “Bed of Nails”

7. “Billion Dollar Babies”

8. “Hey Stoopid”

9. “Go to Hell”

10. “Poison”

11. “Black Widow Jam”

12. “Ballad of Dwight Fry”

13. “Killer”

14. “I Love the Dead”

15. “School’s Out”

16. “Feed My Frankenstein”