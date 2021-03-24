Carlos Santana’s New Album to Feature Metallica’s Kirk Hammett

Carlos Santana has revealed another artist who will make a guest appearance on his upcoming album, Blessings and Miracles. "My brother Kirk Hammett from Metallica is playing [on it]," Santana told ABC News Radio. "He's tearing it up."

It isn't the first time the pair has teamed up. Hammett played guitar on "Trinity," a track from Santana's 2005 album, All That I Am. Hammett also contributed to the latest album by Santana's wife Cindy Blackman Santana, 2020's Give the Drummer Some.

"To be trading off with him onstage was musically spiritual," Hammett said of Santana in an early 1990s interview after playing with him at the San Francisco Bay Music Awards. "We've traveled along similar lines; we're both from the Mission District, [and] we both play guitar."

For Santana, whose 2020 Miraculous World Tour was canceled mere days before its launch due to the coronavirus pandemic, Blessings and Miracles has offered him an opportunity to focus on new songs in the studio. "I just feel really, really grateful," he said." I'm 73 and … because of this time that I'm allowed to just replenish and nourish … all the notes are like really, really juicy and powerful."

Other guest appearances on the record may include Steve Winwood and Corey Glover of Living Colour. According to Santana, the album is about 90 percent completed, and he hopes to eventually take the new songs out on the road once conditions allow.

"We're all waiting patiently to get the green light," he said. "We don't even have the yellow light yet. It's still red. But it's encouraging to see that auditoriums and coliseums are starting to open up in certain places."

