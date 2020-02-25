Santana Announce ‘Miraculous Supernatural 2020′ Tour

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will hit the road together for the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 tour this summer.

Santana's set is a continuation of last year's trek, which honored the milestone anniversaries of both his Grammy-sweeping 1999 album Supernatural and his career-defining performance at Woodstock.

The new run begins June 19 at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, Calif., and ends Aug. 29 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!” Carlos Santana said. “I feel like a 20-year-old onstage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow … with energy!”

“We are excited to rock the U.S.A. alongside our friend Carlos Santana and his band with their off-the-chart musicianship and high-energy show,” Earth, Wind & Fire singer Philip Bailey added. "We‘re going to bring the mighty elements of the universe to the stage and take fans on a journey they’ll never forget. This is gonna be a blast!"

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 28 at 10AM local time. Citi cardholders have access to a pre-sale that begins Feb. 26 at 10AM local time. You can see all the dates below and get full details at Santana's website.

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour

June 19 -- Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 20 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

June 23 -- Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 24 -- Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 26 -- Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 27 -- George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

June 30 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 1 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 3 -- Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sunday July 5 -- Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

July 7 -- Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 8 -- Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 10 -- Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 11 -- Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 12 -- Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Aug. 5 -- Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 6 -- Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 8 -- Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 9 -- Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 11 -- Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Aug. 12 -- Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 14 -- Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 15 -- Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 16 -- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 19 -- Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 20 -- Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 22 -- Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 23 -- Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 25 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 26 -- Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Aug. 28 -- West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds

Aug. 29 -- Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds