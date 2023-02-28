Santana Announces 1001 Rainbows 2023 North American Tour

Santana has announced plans to hit the road for the 1001 Rainbows tour this summer. The 14-date run launches June 21 in Newark, N.J., and will continue through Aug. 6 in Springfield, Mass. You can see all the tour dates below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 3; more information is available on Santana's website. A press release noted that fans can expect Carlos Santana and the band to perform a set list spanning their 50-year career, “from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond.”

The legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will warm up for the trek by playing a trio of dates in May, including a stop at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest. He also recently revealed that his annual Las Vegas residency will return in the fall for its 11th year.

Carlos Santana has faced health issues in recent years. He canceled part of his Las Vegas residency in 2021 to undergo heart surgery. In July 2022, he collapsed during a concert in Michigan due to “heat exhaustion and dehydration.”

The guitarist eventually postponed six additional shows after his doctors urged him to take the time to “recuperate fully.”

Santana, 1001 Rainbows 2023 North American Tour

June 21 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

June 22 - Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC Performing Arts Center

June 24 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

June 25 - Northfield, Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park

June 27 - Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center

June 29 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 26 - Oxon Hill, Md. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

July 28 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 29 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 31 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 2 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 4 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Aug. 5 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Aug. 6 - Springfield, Mass @ MassMutual Center