Sammy Hagar Puts ‘Stunning’ Lakeside Chateau Up for Lease

You can rent Sammy Hagar’s lakeside chateau, provided your bank account is strong enough to handle it. The Red Rocker is leasing his vacation home in Lake Arrrowhead, Calif. for $30,000 a month.

Described as a “majestic home” with “stunning lake views,” the estate boasts eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms across 6,557 square feet of living area.

The master suite features 30-foot ceilings, a “romantic” private deck, custom-designed walk-in closet, steam shower and cedar-lined sauna. The opulence continues throughout the house, including a living room with a hand-carved limestone fireplace, a wood-paneled game room and full-size bar for entertaining. A state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen features Viking and Sub-Zero appliances. And, naturally, the home also includes a soundproof recording studio.

Outside, guests can take in the breathtaking views of Lake Arrowhead while relaxing in the home’s spa or cozying up to its natural gas fire pit, both of which are located is the sprawling patio area. A walkway provides access from the house down to the lake, where a private boat dock awaits. See pictures of the impressive home below.

Hagar originally purchased the property back in 2009 for $2.3 million. He first listed it for sale in 2017 at an asking price of $5.25 million. The former Van Halen frontman has not found a buyer since then and has dropped the price several times. Even as the home is put up for lease, it remains available for purchase. The current price is $3.9 million. According to the Los Angeles Times, David Vail of HK Lane Real Estate and Shelli Cotriss of Shell Properties are handling the property's sale, while Cotriss is also managing the leasing.

Hagar had a busy 2019, releasing Space Between, his first studio release with the Circle. The Red Rocker toured extensively in support of the LP and will continue doing so into 2020.