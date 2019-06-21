Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has opened up about the moment he found out singer Mick Jagger needed heart surgery.

Wood says he and his bandmates “knew it was something serious,” when Jagger called for the group to assemble in his hotel room.

“I think he needed a bit of support,” the guitarist told U.K. tabloid the Daily Mirror, reflecting upon the moment Jagger gave the band the news. “This was certainly a swerve, a left-hand ball, for us. We weren’t ready for this.”

Though the procedure was labeled as “minimally invasive,” doctors ordered Jagger to postpone previously announced concerts in the U.S. and Canada in order to recover.

Wood, Keith Richards and their respective families retreated to Turks and Caicos to “get over the shock” of Jagger’s news. “We just tried to stay positive and wait until the surgery had been done,” the guitarist stated, adding that they “breathed a sigh of relief” when Jagger told them the surgery went well.

Jagger has been on the road to recovery since his early-April procedure. The frontman has stayed connected with fans on social media, often thanking them for their continued support. A tweet in May featured video of the singer dancing in front of a mirror, leading many to believe he was back at full strength. Sure enough, the Stones announced their rescheduled No Filter tour dates the next day.

Jagger said he’s “feeling pretty good,” filling his time with rehearsals and work in the gym. The Stones kick off their No Filter tour with a performance tonight in Chicago. You can see more dates here.