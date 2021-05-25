The Rolling Stones ‘Licked Live In NYC’ Available Now!

On June 10, Licked Live In NYC from The Rolling Stones will be released on DVD+2CD, SD Blu-ray+2CD, as well as a standalone 2CD and 3LP.

Originally released in 2003 as an HBO special and as part of the Four Flicks package, this concert has been fully restored and remastered with four previously unreleased songs: “Start Me Up,” “Tumbling Dice,” “Gimme Shelter” and “Sympathy For The Devil.”

Kicking off with “Street Fighting Man”, The Rolling Stones made their way through “Angie,” “Midnight Rambler," “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” and “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”, to name a few, as well as “Honky Tonk Women” with a special guest appearance by Sheryl Crow.

The addition of three bonus performances from Amsterdam and rehearsal footage gives an insider’s view of The Rolling Stones gearing up for this tour. The SD Blu-ray package includes the additional 51-minute documentary Tip Of The Tongue, which captures the conception and preparation of the Live Licks tour’s innovative three show / three venue approach. Inspired to switch up venues on a nightly basis between arenas, ballrooms, or theaters, and setlists along with it, the band are captured preparing for this tour from the recording studio in Paris to the rehearsals in Toronto.

Click Here to View 'Don't Stop' from Licked Live In NYC

Click Here to Order Licked Live In NYC