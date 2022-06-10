Watch the Rolling Stones Honor the Beatles During Liverpool Show

The Rolling Stones honored the Beatles during a performance in Liverpool on June 9, delivering a rendition of the Lennon-McCartney penned tune “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

The performance marked the Stones first concert in Liverpool in more than 50 years, a fact that was not lost on frontman Mick Jagger. “It’s great to be back in Liverpool after such a long time. Long time, no see,” the singer reportedly told the crowd.

Early in the set, Jagger suggested that the band could play a rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” the anthem of local soccer team Liverpool FC. “But, we decided instead to do a cover of a song written by some other local lads,” the Stones frontman declared, “so we’re doing this especially for you Liverpool, OK?”

From there the group launched into “I Wanna Be Your Man,” the classic song penned by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, but originally released by the Rolling Stones. The Beatles songwriting duo famously gave the tune to their counterparts in 1963, with the Stones’ version reaching No. 12 on the U.K. chart. The Beatles’ version would be released three weeks later on U.K. album With the Beatles.

According to Setlist.fm, the Rolling Stones last pelayed “I Wanna Be Your Man” during a 2012 concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. See footage from their Liverpool performance below.

Earlier in the night, the Stones began their set with a video tribute to drummer Charlie Watts, who died last August. This marked the first U.K. performance for the band since Watts’ death, which Jagger acknowledged to the crowd.

“In 1962 we met a drummer called Charlie Watts and this is our first tour in England we’ve done without him so we’d like to dedicate this show to Charlie,” the frontman announced.