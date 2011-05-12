Roger Daltrey Announces North American ‘Tommy’ Tour Dates

The Who lead singer Roger Daltrey has announced new solo tour dates starting this September in North America, that will feature a full album performance of the classic Who rock opera 'Tommy.' Daltrey's announcement follows previously announced UK 'Tommy' tour dates set for this summer.

The tour, which is being mounted with the blessing of Daltrey's longtime bandmate and principal Who songwriter Pete Townshend, will begin in Hollywood, Fla. on September 13. Daltrey will criss-cross the United States prior to wrapping up in late October with five Canadian dates.

Daltrey and his band, which includes Townshend's brother Simon, will perform 'Tommy' in full for the first time ever. What about the 1989 Who performances, you say? Nope! Those featured only a truncated version of the album. Additional Who classics will round out the setlist.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on May 19, with an American Express pre-sale beginning on May 16.

Roger Daltrey 'Tommy' Tour Dates:

07/03 – Alchester, UK

07/04 – Gateshead, UK

07/06 – Glasgow, UK

07/07 – Manchester, UK

07/09 – Nottingham, UK

07/10 – Newport, UK

07/12 – Bristol, UK

07/13 – Southend, UK

07/15 – Guildford, UK

07/16 – Hampshire, UK

07/17 – Harrogate, UK

07/19 – Hull City, UK

07/21 – London, UK

07/22 – Norwich, UK

07/24 – Exeter, UK

09/13 – Hollywood, Fla.

09/15 – Alpharetta, Ga.

09/17 – Boston, Mass.

09/18 – Newark, N.J.

09/21 – Philadelphia, Pa.

09/23 – Uniondale, N.Y.

09/24 – Hartford, Ct.

09/27 – Montreal, Quebec

09/28 – Ottawa, Ontario

09/30 – Toronto, Ontario

10/01 – Windsor, Ontario

10/05 – Minneapolis, Minn.

10/07 – Hammond, Ind.

10/08 – St. Louis, Mo.

10/11 – Cedar Park, Texas

10/12 – Grand Prairie, Texas

10/14 – Kansas City, Mo.

10/16 – Broomfield, Colo.

10/19 – Los Angeles, Calif.

10/21 – San Jose, Calif.

10/22 – Las Vegas, Nev.

10/24 – Portland, Ore.

10/25 – Seattle, Wash.

10/27 – Vancouver, British Columbia

10/29 – Edmonton, Alberta

10/30 – Calgary, Alberta

11/01 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

11/02 – Winnipeg, Manitoba